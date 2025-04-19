Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Middlesex Water worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Middlesex Water by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,070,000 after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 349.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $244,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,325.60. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

