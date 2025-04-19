Cerity Partners LLC Sells 283 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $86,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,610,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 158,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $260,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at $291,116. This trade represents a 47.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $94,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at $90,798. The trade was a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MC opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 147.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

