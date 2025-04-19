Cerity Partners LLC Sells 390 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Freshpet from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Freshpet from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Freshpet Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.