Cerity Partners LLC Sells 59,132 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,132 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

