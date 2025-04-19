Cerity Partners LLC Sells 759 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Deluxe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 57.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DLX opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $650.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLX. Sidoti raised Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

