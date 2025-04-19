Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

CNM opened at $49.59 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,977.60. This trade represents a 91.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,282.64. This trade represents a 57.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,152 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

