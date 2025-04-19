Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,128,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,638,000 after buying an additional 120,843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,345,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $60,984,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,129,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 437,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.06%.

In related news, Director John R. Haley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at $867,772.08. This represents a 19.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,237,026.50. The trade was a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

