Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,893,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $427,056,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $241,660,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,693,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,838 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $149,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $185.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.27 and its 200-day moving average is $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.72.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

