Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 161,035 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 46.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $15,400,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

THRM stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

