Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRRO. Oppenheimer started coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRRO

Korro Bio Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Korro Bio stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Korro Bio has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $130.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.31.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korro Bio will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 128,950.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Korro Bio by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Korro Bio by 997.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 493,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.