ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ClearSign Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CLIR
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 136,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.