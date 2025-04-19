Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stake Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 223.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 136,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 275.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 170,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCSI stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 25.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCSI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

