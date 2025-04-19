Cormark Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Calibre Mining

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CXB. National Bankshares upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.56.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 2.4 %

TSE CXB opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 2.08. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.73 and a 1-year high of C$3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.64.

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.