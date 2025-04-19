Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 105,900 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,806,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,452,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,132,068. This trade represents a 4.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 164,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,329. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $970.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

