Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $36.16 and last traded at $36.52. 2,408,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,502,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Specifically, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,828,602 shares in the company, valued at $291,928,568.58. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Laufman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $312,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,621,730.25. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $154,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 608,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,800,531.50. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after acquiring an additional 368,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

