Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as low as $5.43. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1,430 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

