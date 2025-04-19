CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

