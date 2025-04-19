CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

CSX stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 137.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of CSX by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 24,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 194,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

