DA Davidson Forecasts UiPath’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for UiPath in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for UiPath’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UiPath’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. UiPath has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in UiPath by 60.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 493,502 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 236.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

