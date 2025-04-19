DA Davidson Has Pessimistic Outlook of BOX FY2026 Earnings

Get BOX alerts:

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BOX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOX’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $29.65 on Thursday. BOX has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $38,641.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,730.45. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,453,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,890,434.88. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BOX by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOX by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

