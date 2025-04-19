DA Davidson Issues Optimistic Forecast for Asana Earnings

Get Asana alerts:

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asana in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Asana Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 50,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,398,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,151,226.24. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at $10,053,617.40. This represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 and sold 739,842 shares valued at $15,155,503. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,166,000 after purchasing an additional 937,726 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,574,000 after buying an additional 438,057 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Asana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,350,000 after acquiring an additional 261,298 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

