DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
