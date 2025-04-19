DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

