Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at UBS Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.93. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

