Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $188.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.79.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $150.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.79. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after buying an additional 607,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

