Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 2Xideas AG raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 161,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 174,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,755.06. The trade was a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $1,517,633.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.