Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 26,210 shares trading hands.

Eagle Plains Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$14.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

