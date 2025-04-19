eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $497,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,310 shares of company stock worth $3,121,626. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

