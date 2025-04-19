Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Educational Development stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,022 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.70% of Educational Development worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

