Edward Jones Initiates Coverage on Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $80.87 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

