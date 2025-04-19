Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. Entegris has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

