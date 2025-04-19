Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.45 Million Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,776 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Utz Brands worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Utz Brands by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 152,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Utz Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 885,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 30,156 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTZ. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other Utz Brands news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $6,646,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

