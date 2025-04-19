Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,438 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WMG. Citigroup raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WMG stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 79.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Music Group news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,808.07. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,000,753.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,958.80. This trade represents a 29.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,333 shares of company stock worth $1,072,432. Corporate insiders own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.