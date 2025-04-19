Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,323 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $3,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 1,100.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 524,572 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Vertex Price Performance

VERX stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at $69,428,435.36. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

