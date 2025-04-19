Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 514,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSBC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $52.52 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

