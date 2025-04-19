Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FDMT FY2026 Earnings

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will earn ($3.82) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.