Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pet Valu Q4 Earnings

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pet Valu in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pet Valu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.42.

Pet Valu Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:PET opened at C$26.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.55. Pet Valu has a 52 week low of C$22.53 and a 52 week high of C$32.70.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

