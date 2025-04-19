Equities Analysts Set Expectations for RCL FY2027 Earnings

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $18.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.25. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RCL opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $127.20 and a 12 month high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total transaction of $15,193,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,514,907.30. This trade represents a 28.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,021 shares in the company, valued at $47,491,190.28. This represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.