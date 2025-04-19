Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $636.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $50.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 81,650.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.