Ero Copper FY2026 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

ERO opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Ero Copper has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

