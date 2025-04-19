ETF Store Inc. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ETF Store Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.51.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

