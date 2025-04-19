Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Argus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 113,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 65,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 262,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

