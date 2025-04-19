Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 44,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Exicure Stock Down 26.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $8.44 on Friday. Exicure has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.74.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Exicure

Exicure Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exicure stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exicure, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XCUR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Exicure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

