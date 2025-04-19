Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Shares in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Harrow by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harrow by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research note on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Harrow Stock Performance

Shares of Harrow stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Harrow, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $855.34 million, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

