Federated Hermes Inc. Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chemours by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Chemours by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 35,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 3.1 %

Chemours stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on Chemours in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

