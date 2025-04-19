Federated Hermes Inc. Has $233,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 262.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.