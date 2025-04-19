Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $121,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,288 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

PHYS opened at $25.51 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

