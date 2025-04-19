Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,000 Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Proficient Auto Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAL opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

