Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,216,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $83,061,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 888,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,632,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,970,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 677,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

