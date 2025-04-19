Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after acquiring an additional 49,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after buying an additional 219,827 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $53.86 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $867.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

