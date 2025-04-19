Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 300,084 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,026,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,480,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,736,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,331,000 after buying an additional 450,539 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

